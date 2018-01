Graeme Swann was a quality spin bowler for England, but that's not his only cricket-based skill.

The 38-year-old showed off his impersonation skills during the final Ashes test, taking on the voices of various commentators.

LISTEN 🔊🔊🔊 | @Swannyg66 leaves @TripleMCricket co-hosts in stitches with his Tony Greig and Michael Holding impersonations pic.twitter.com/Ci0uljVpfW — telegraph_sport (@telegraph_sport) January 8, 2018

While the entertainment provided some smiles in the commentary box, there weren't many smiles for the English side who fell the a crushing loss and walked away from the series on the wrong end of a 4-0 ledger.