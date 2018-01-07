Australia has completed its 4-0 humiliation of England after ripping through the English tail on the final day in Sydney.

England was dismissed for 180 after Pat Cummins led the Aussie attack to finish with 23 scalps for the series.

The Aussies ripped through the English tail which collapsed from 4/144 to finish 9/180.

It gave Australia victory in the Fifth Test by an innings and 123 runs.

On a miserable day for the tourist's England captain Joe Root's tour hit a brand new low when he was unable to return to the crease after the lunch break because of a stomach bug.

The England camp told reporters the skipper was exhausted after batting.

He was also asleep at the moment James Anderson and Tom Curran attempted to delay Australia's celebration.

England 346 and 8/180 after 88 overs. Curran 23, Anderson 2

Australia 7/649

Australia accused of classless final slap

Australia has been accused of taking its Ashes celebrations too far, after rubbing England's noses in the 4-0 series humiliation.

Australia's back drop for the presentations on the SCG included a giant blue hand holding up four fingers covered with the Aussie flag.

The back drop also included a closed fist covered in England's flag holding up no fingers.

The planned presentation podium didn't do England justice, in the eyes of many commentators who believe the dais scenery crossed the line.

Aussie captain Smith and his teammates appeared not to notice as they celebrated with the presentation urn in front of the cameras.

It was the moment the urn returned for the first time since 2013-14 Ashes series, but the moment has been sullied somewhat by the controversial back drop.

Trust the Aussies to rub it in with that stage back drop!



#Ashes pic.twitter.com/zHVrRYoUFs — Venkat Parthasarathy (@Venkrek) January 8, 2018

Not exactly the classiest backdrop for the trophy presentation... — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) January 8, 2018

The Aussies didn't seem to care.

The Cricket Australia event management team reportedly arrived in Sydney prepared for every possible outcome — and appeared ready to dress up the stage with a different scoreline if England had been able to get on the scoreboard at the SCG.

Instead the series finished 4-0, and we may never know what becomes of the 3-1 scoreline hands.

It pains me to say so, but sadly this awful stage means all future Ashes series have had to be cancelled https://t.co/Arq0b8LOVT — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) January 8, 2018

Cummins named man of the match

Pat Cummins' eight wickets across two innings has seen him named man of the match for the Fifth Test.

He was given the honour ahead of Aussie batsmen Usman Khawaja (171 runs) and Shaun Marsh (156 runs).

Cummins also finished as the series' leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps across the five-tests.

2.15pm

Australia completes 4-0

Josh Hazlewood got James Anderson nicking off to complete Australia's 4-0 series annihilation.

Anderson fell while trying to defend a shortish Hazlewood delivery on the back foot, but snicked through to keeper Tim Paine for two from 23 balls.

1.25pm

Cummins smashes open the tail with double blow

Pat Cummins broke open the English tail after dismissing Jonny Bairstow for 38 — and then bounced out Stuart Broad two deliveries later.

Cummins got his second and third wickets of the innings in the space of two balls, taking his haul to eight wickets for the test.

3.20pm

Root retires again

Joe Root did not resume his innings after the lunch break.

Root appeared to struggle during the first session of play, regularly calling for water to be brought out to him in the middle as he continued to deal with his stomach bug symptoms.

Tom Curran came to the middle in his place.

2.25pm

Bancroft needs new helmet after nasty blow

Cameron Bancroft needed to be seen by the Australian team doctor after taking a heavy blow to the helmet when fielding at short leg.

Joe Root rocked onto the back foot and smashed a pull shot straight at Bancroft with such speed the Aussie fielder did not even have time to try and defend himself or take any reflex action.

Replays showed the ball hit Bancroft on the side of the grill and then deflected into his shoulder.

The Aussie team doctor came out to speak to Bancroft, but he was allowed to play on after being handed a new helmet.

Joe Root's 'extraordinary' diagnosis

England Cricket has said captain Joe Root did not suffer dehydration as first reported and was taken to hospital for a viral gastroenteritis bug.

It came just a few hours after England Cricket reported their skipper had suffered severe dehydration.

The changed diagnosis has been labelled an "extraordinary revelation" from the England camp.

Earlier, England revealed Root would bat on day five, but his arrival at the ground could not be confirmed because of the uncertainty surrounding his hospitalisation.

Aussie Test legend Glenn McGrath told the BBC he believes Root's bug is similar to the one that struck the Aussie camp during the Boxing Day Test.

In Melbourne, Steve Smith had to spend time off the ground and quick Pat Cummins spent sessions sleeping at the MCG while trying to manage his virus.

Word from England:

To confirm, Joe Root had a viral gastroenteritis bug. It has nothing to do with heat exhaustion from yesterday temperatures in Sydney. @FOXSportsNews — Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_M_FOX) January 8, 2018

Root walks out to standing ovation

The SCG crowd gave struggling England captain Joe Root a standing ovation as he walked out to bat.

The England skipper had only arrived at the ground one hour earlier after spending the morning in hospital.

England Cricket said on the morning of day five Root had been taken to hospital to be treated for severe dehydration.

Earlier reports on day five claimed the England skipper had been up most of the night vomitting after spending almost the entire day out in the middle as the temperatures reached 57C in the middle of the ground.

Standing ovation as Joe Root returns to the crease. #ashes pic.twitter.com/7OycITu5Mg — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) January 8, 2018

11.35am Lyon gets Ali for the seventh time

Nathan Lyon equalled the record for the most dismissals of one batsman in a series when he trapped Moeen Ali in front for 13.

Lyon's delivery, bowling over the wicket, slid onto Ali's front pad and was given out after a short pause by the on-field umpire.

It left England 5/121.