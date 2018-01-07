Allrounder Ben Stokes could be returning to New Zealand again this summer.

Stokes, who played a short spell for Canterbury in the Ford Trophy, has been named in the England Twenty squad play Australia and New Zealand in a tri-series tournament.

"Ben Stokes is included, though his involvement remains subject to any relevant legal or disciplinary developments in relation to the incident in Bristol in September," a press release by England Cricket stated.

"Should the ECB Board receive formal confirmation that Stokes has either been charged or that he will face no charges, they would convene within 48 hours to make a decision on his availability for the team at that stage," the release continued.

Stokes spent a month in New Zealand late last year visiting his parents in Christchurch and playing for Canterbury in the Ford Trophy 50 overs competition and Twenty20 Super Smash League.

The 26-year-old New Zealand-born allrounder is currently suspended from the England team as he waits to learn whether he will be charged over his role in an incident outside a nightclub in the England city of Bristol in September.

Stokes had mixed fortunes on the field in his brief stint with Canterbury. He scored 36 runs in three 50 overs matches while taking 1-144 and he scored 133 runs in three Twenty20 innings, taking two wickets.

Stokes has been named in England's squad for a one-day series in Australia in January but his selection is provisional on any future legal action.