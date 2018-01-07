World no. 11 Kritsina Mladenovic was forced to the sidelines at the Sydney International as temperatures soared in the Western Suburbs.

The sudden heat snap has sent the city sweltering with some suburbs reaching 45 degrees celsius, but temperatures recorded at sporting events throughout the day registered into the fifties.

The SCG was on fire with the on-field heat tracker recording an incredible 57.6 degrees in the middle as the Englishmen toiled away in the field — and the tennis courts at Olympic Park weren't far off.

Mladenovic was visibly struggling under the sun as Aussie Ellen Perez took the first set 6-4. The French star sat with her head in her hands on the bench as the heat took its toll. She retired soon after with Perez ahead 4-2 in the second set.

Daily Telegraph journalist Jamie Pandaram revealed three courtside cameras shut down in the extreme heat.

Perez, who is the World No. 343, will now progress to the second round where she is likely to face Australian No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, who opens her campaign against qualifier Veronica Cepede Royg on Monday.

POMS DESTROYED UNDER SCG HEAT

When you come from a country where anything above 30 degrees is a heatwave, fielding under a 45 degree sun is nothing short of torture.

Spare a thought for England's battling bowling attack, who were bashed around the park as Australia built a 303 run lead.

Spinner Mason Crane endured the worst debut by an English bowler with figures of 1/193 from 48 overs out in the middle at the SCG.

Surprisingly, Aussie skipper Steve Smith chose to declare at around 2pm and take the field in the peak of the heatwave.

The temperature peaked at 57.6 degrees celsius out in the middle of the historic ground at 1pm as over 28,000 fans braved the hellish conditions.