SYDNEY (AP) — Australia captain Steve Smith finally ended England's 193-over, nearly 14-hour time in the field by declaring at 649-7, with a lead of 303 runs, midway through the afternoon session on day four of the fifth Ashes test.

Centuries to Shaun and Mitch Marsh on Sunday, combined with a century by Usman Khawaja (171) and half centuries to Smith (83) and David Warner (56) gave Australia a potentially match-winning lead, with 1 ½ days remaining to bowl England out for a 4-0 series victory.

At the declaration Tim Paine was not out on 38, with Pat Cummins on 24.

Resuming at 479-4 on Sunday, already with a 133-run first-innings lead, the Marsh brothers combined for a 169-run partnership and each raised their hundreds in the first session as Australia batted England out of the game on an oppressively hot day the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The feat meant the Marsh brothers became the first Australian brothers to combine for a century partnership since Stephen and Mark Waugh put on 197 together in the fifth test at The Oval in 2001.

Mitch Marsh was the only wicket to fall in the morning session, bowled by Tom Curran (1-82) for 101, the ball after reaching his century, before his brother Shaun was run out for 156 after lunch.

Mitchell Starc scored 11 before being caught by James Vince of Moeen Ali (2-170).