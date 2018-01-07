The man caught on Channel 10's broadcast allegedly performing a racist salute during last night's Big Bash derby has reportedly contacted the Melbourne Cricket Club after the footage was scolded on social media.

The Melbourne Renegades fan was spotted putting his hand up in the air while appearing to mouth the words "white power" after batsman Cameron White crunched a boundary.

Fox Sports Australia revealed Cricket Australia reported the incident to police.

"We take a zero tolerance approach to racial vilification towards any player, official or fan at any of our matches," a CA spokesman said.

"The matter at the MCG last night has been referred to the Victoria Police for further investigation.

"Cricket Australia is in close liaison with Victoria Police to identify the man."

The MCC revealed its security staff did not receive a formal complaint about the incident.

"The MCC take allegations of anti social behaviour, in particular racial vilification, very seriously," a spokesperson said.

"Whilst our security team did not receive a formal complaint about the incident during the match, we have referred the matter to Victoria Police and we will provide them with any relevant security footage which may aid their investigation into this matter."

Does this Renegades fan do and say what I think he does? 😖 @RenegadesBBL #bigbash pic.twitter.com/mQgErLCib4 — Luke Stafford (@LukeStafford7) January 6, 2018

He'll say he didn't mean it as racist. Others will claim its 'PC gone mad!' The fact many don't realise this is not ok shows why we must still keep pulling incidents like this up#BBL #Cricket #BigBash https://t.co/eOxEsMeBWL — Steve Cram (@NomadCram) January 6, 2018

The Melbourne Stars are in free fall following a six-wicket Big Bash League derby loss to the Renegades.

After coasting to the win with 13 balls to spare on Saturday night at the MCG, the Renegades went top with a 4-1 record and the Stars are bottom on 0-4. But Kevin Pietersen is typically defiant, saying the Stars are one big individual performance away from turning their season around. Pointing to the talent in their squad, Pietersen said it was not all doom and gloom.

The Stars have made the finals in every BBL season, but the top four looks a long way off after Saturday night's comprehensive loss.

"I've played in too many of these franchises over the years," Pietersen said. "Sometimes, you get on a roll winning and sometimes, you get on a roll losing. "It can change with one innings, it can change with one spell of bowling. "Somebody of the form and class that is in our dressing room can change a season around." Pietersen said the Stars must look at winning all six of their remaining matches and see where that leaves them.

"I've never in my whole career stood back and said 'there's no hope'," he said. "I mean, I've been in the darkest times of my career and I've never, ever, ever not committed to trying to win.

"This is no different — this is really important, to try to get what we can." He said there is always plenty of expectation on the Stars and they should embrace it.

"I played with that expectation, the weight of expectation, every single time I batted, so it's something I enjoy, it's something I thrive on," he said. "It's about standing up and being counted.

Pietersen scored 40 from 30 balls on Saturday night and Ben Dunk returned to form with a top score of 47.

But the Stars lost their way when Pietersen was dismissed midway through the innings, ending his 71-run partnership with Dunk.

Pietersen said he was annoyed when man of the match Mohammad Nabi dismissed him, adding he should have hit the ball for six.

The Englishman, who announced this year would be his last, did not field after hurting his ankle while batting, but hopes to play in Tuesday's Adelaide Oval match against the Strikers.

