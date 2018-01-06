CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Playing a test for the first time in more than a year, South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn was forced off the field against India on Saturday and went to a hospital for scans on a bruised left heel.

Steyn sustained the injury on the second day of his comeback test following a long layoff because of serious right shoulder problems.

Steyn left the field just before the tea break. He couldn't complete his 18th over and was limping slightly as he headed to the dressing rooms at Newlands.

The South Africa team said he was sent for scans on the left heel to discover the exact extent of the injury and if there was more than just bruising.

Steyn, who is 10th on the list of all-time wicket-takers in test matches, is playing a test for the first time since breaking down with a right shoulder injury in Australia in November 2016.

The 34-year-old paceman, regarded as one of the game's great fast bowlers, has been plagued by problems with that shoulder and only played eight tests in three years before his return this week.

His comeback was closely watched with fears that he hadn't played enough cricket in the buildup to this season and might struggle for match fitness.

Steyn appeared to have made a successful return, though, taking 2-51 in India's first innings to improve his career total to 419 wickets in 86 tests. He needs another three wickets to overtake Shaun Pollock and become South Africa's leading wicket-taker of all time in test cricket.