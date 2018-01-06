Anaru Kitchen, bolstered by his new-found international status, starred for Otago Volts in their Super Smash victory over Central Stags at New Plymouth's Pukekura Park today.

Kitchen, who made his international Twenty20 debut for New Zealand against the West Indies last week, took three for 24 off his four overs and added a catch as Otago restricted the hosts to 147 for nine in their 20 overs.

After former internationals Rob Nicol (43 off 41) and Neil Broom (22 off 15) gave Otago a solid start, Kitchen ensured the result with 34 off 22 balls down the order.

He hit three sixes and a four and when he left in the 16th over, his side were well in control. They eventually reached their target with 11 balls and three wickets to spare to record their first win of the season.