The rain which struck Wellington during Pakistan's unsuccessful chase for 316 left a question mark over the second match in Nelson on Tuesday.

Can New Zealand dismiss Fakhar Zaman?

The hosts won by 61 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method yesterday at the Basin Reserve, but the visitors never returned to the field to chase the revised target of 227.

Fakhar looks a quality opener. Seeing him carving the ball around the ground in his 82 not out from 86 balls left a quiver of doubt New Zealand would have won if the match had gone the distance.

Advertisement

The odds were in the Black Caps' favour. They had the advantage throughout, whether through the opening stand of 83 between Colin Munro and Martin Guptill, the acceleration from Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls at the death, or the new ball partnership between Tim Southee and Trent Boult which left the tourists 37 for four in the ninth over.

With four wickets in hand, Pakistan required 150 runs to win at a required rate of 7.56 per over. Any chance of victory was minimal, but Fakhar looked comfortable against the cunning of Boult and Southee, the pace of Lockie Ferguson, and the flight of Mitchell Santner and Todd Astle.

He played the first of his 10 ODIs against South Africa at the Champions Trophy in June.

By tournament's end Fakhar was man-of-the-match in the final, making 114 off 106 balls as Pakistan trounced India by 180 runs.

The left-hander averages 53.55 and makes his ODI runs at almost a run a ball. He had not been in a losing ODI team until yesterday.

Another variable can be added to Tuesday's equation. Pakistan return to Saxton Oval, the venue they started their tour on Wednesday against a New Zealand XI.

They were sent in and made 341 for nine. Fakhar top scored, retiring on 106 off 84 balls after spending more than two hours familiarising himself with the conditions.

New Zealand must plan accordingly.