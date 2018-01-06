SYDNEY (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday at the end of the third day of the fifth Ashes test between England and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground:
Cameron Bancroft b Broad 0
David Warner c Bairstow b Anderson 56
Usman Khawaja st Bairstow b Crane 171
Steve Smith c and b Ali 83
Shaun Marsh not out 98
Mitch Marsh not out 63
Extras: (2nb, 1w, 3lb, 2b) 8
TOTAL: (for four wickets) 479.
Overs: 157. Batting time: 644 minutes
Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-86, 274-3, 4-375.
Still to bat: Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.
Bowling: Anderson 30-11-52-1, Broad 23-2-70-1, Ali 37-9-121-1, Curran 20-2-71-0 (1w), Crane 39-3-135-1 (2nb), Joe Root 8-3-21-0.
Toss: England.
Series: Australia leads the five-match series 3-0.
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, and Joel Wilson, West Indies.
TV Umpire: Sundaram Ravi, India. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.