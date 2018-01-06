Andrew Alderson at the Basin Reserve

A 10th one-day international century from Kane Williamson has anchored New Zealand's opening gambit in the series against Pakistan in Wellington.

Williamson came to the wicket at 83 for one in the 13th over and controlled the innings until he was caught in the 48th over. The Black Caps posted 315 for seven, a record ODI total at the ground.

The New Zealand captain became the second of his countrymen, after Bevan Congdon against England in 1975, to score an ODI century at the venue.

Advertisement

He finished on 115 from 117 balls in a controlled display. In kitchen parlance, Williamson was given a tray of eggs by the Pakistani bowlers and turned them into a soufflé. It was a Heston Blumenthal-type performance from limited ingredients.

Williamson was dropped by wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed on 26 off Faheem Ashraf in the 22nd over. That egg needed to be caught. Outside that, his innings was flawless.

The highlight was also against Faheem in the 19th over. He skipped down the wicket and, balanced between his front and back feet, punched a ball through extra cover. The poise would have earned a round of applause from Joseph Pilates.

Selflessness was evident too. Williamson eased a ball backward of point on 96 and scampered back for a second run. He was just inside the popping crease when the bails were removed. The skipper is not apathetic to three-figured milestones but, in the heat of the moment, it did not matter when weighed up against an extra run for the team.

Williamson was backed throughout by handy runs from Colin Munro (58 off 35 balls), Henry Nicholls (50 off 43) and Martin Guptill (48 off 72). The 90-run partnership with Nicholls off 80 balls was probably the most valuable. It consolidated the innings ready for a blast at The Death.

Munro's dismissal brought a sight which might become familiar to New Zealand fans over the series. The world's No.1 ODI bowler Hasan Ali unveiled the equivalent of wicket-taking haka with his celebration.

Hasan finished as the best of the tourists' bowlers with three for 61 from 10 overs.

New Zealand's total, made against the perils of a Wellington southerly, will be hard to chase for a Pakistan side relatively fresh off a plane from more settled climes.

The wind whipped down Adelaide Rd and was akin to something you imagine sailors face rounding Cape Horn. A couple of plastic bags were witnessed making a break for freedom as the innings advanced.

The first victims of the innings were the bails. The umpires removed the mantelpieces from both sets of stumps after six overs because winds in excess of 45km/h blew them off at regular intervals.

Gusts of 120km/h are expected in exposed places across Wellington today.

There were presumably no heavier bails available which were installed with the Zing technology that lights them up when disturbed.

In past such occurrences, lead-weighted bails have been used as a deterrent against the wind.

After being retired hurt, the bails returned following the second drinks break.