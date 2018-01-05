Join us here for live updates as the Black Caps take on Pakistan in their first ODI in Wellington.

The opening New Zealand-Pakistan one-day international at the Basin Reserve has its first victim… the bails.

The umpires have removed the mantelpiece from both sets of stumps after six overs because winds in excess of 45km/h blew them off at regular intervals.

Gusts of 120km/h are expected in exposed places across Wellington today.

The stumps are now standing on their own.

There were presumably no heavier bails available which were installed with the Zing technology that lights them up when disturbed.

In past such occurrences, lead-weighted bails have been used as a deterrent against the wind.

The match is a day game to capture a holiday crowd.

Showers have been forecast leading in, but are expected to become isolated as southerlies ease on the day.