Young right-armer has become world's best ODI bowler within 17 months of international debut.

Another Pakistan tour, another freakish pace bowler.

Since Hasan Ali's one-day international debut in August 2016, he has joined the likes of Sarfraz Nawaz, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Amir among his countrymen who can make a ball swing or seam regardless of circumstance.

New Zealand are preparing to face the 23-year-old right-armer in the first of five ODIs starting today in Wellington, if the weather holds.

Advertisement

Within 17 months, Hasan has become the world's No 1 bowler in the 50-over format, taking 56 wickets at an average of 19.82 in 26 matches at a strike rate of 23 and economy rate of 5.11.

His rhythmic action, combined with power through his right shoulder at the point of delivery, have kept batsmen second-guessing. That's a cricketing practice which tends to end in calamity.

Hasan was the top wicket-taker with 13 at 14.69 in Pakistan's victorious Champions Trophy campaign. He took a wicket every 21 balls. The next best was Australia's Josh Hazlewood with nine.

Extrapolate that to the entire 2017 where he claimed 45 wickets, the highest of anyone, at 17.04 while conceding 5.03 runs an over and removing a batsman every 20 balls. As a New Zealand comparison, Trent Boult took 31 wickets in 16 matches.

What's more, cricinfo.com drilled down into the statistics to discover the majority of Hasan wickets come without the new ball. Two-thirds of his overs, and 59 per cent of his dismissals, have come between the 11th and 40th overs when batsmen tend to consolidate.

Hasan's impact is one thread as to why Pakistan enhanced their reputation as one of the world's most enigmatic and compelling sides to watch.

Their test side lost 4-1 to Australia, responded with a 2-1 win in the West Indies and endured the retirements of Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan. From there, they suffered their first series defeat — 2-0 to Sri Lanka — since the United Arab Emirates became "home" after the Lahore terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan bus in March 2009.

In contrast, Pakistan had a dominant year in T20s, winning eight out of 10 games, and triumphing 2-1 against the World XI in Lahore. However, ODIs have been the country's strong suit. They are on a nine-match winning streak.

The jewel in their 2017 crown was defeating India in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval.

A lot rides on any duel between the countries, particularly in cricket, but the 180-run margin was emphatic.

Almost every member of the Pakistan XI contributed. Fakhar Zaman made 114 off 106 balls while Azhar Ali and Mohammad Hafeez chimed in with half-centuries in the 338 for four. Pace bowlers Hasan and Mohammad Amir took three wickets apiece and leg spinner Shadab Khan two. India crumbled for 158 in 30.3 overs.

The above names will be joined in New Zealand by world No 4 ODI batsman Babar Azam, captain Sarfraz Ahmed and veteran Shoaib Malik

Only left-arm orthodox all-rounder Imad Wasim and paceman Junaid Khan are missing due to injury from the winning XI. The moral of the story is "be warned": Pakistan's world ranking of sixth is deceiving.

"The variety Pakistan offers is a challenge," New Zealand coach Mike Hesson said.

"Batting-wise, they've got some aggressive and experienced players, and they have as good a bowling attack in world cricket with wrist spinners, finger spinners and left and right-arm quicks."

The beauty of following a Pakistan tour is that they have no peer for creating drama through brilliance or nonchalance.

No one, perhaps with the exception of Afghanistan, has adapted, rebuilt and survived in international cricket like they have, certainly over a sustained period.

Bombs go off near their grounds, they have barely played an international match at home since the 2009 terrorist attacks, they've had players jailed for match-fixing, banned for chucking and suffered the death of coach Bob Woolmer during the 2007 World Cup.

Charles Darwin would've stroked his beard and applauded.

Intrigue mounts as to what type of Pakistan side is unveiled today.