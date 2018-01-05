CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa battled to 286 all out on the first day of the first test against India on Friday, fighting back after Bhuvneshwar Kumar's early blitz of seam bowling reduced the home team to 12-3.

Kumar gave India a promising start to the three-match series in South Africa, removing Dean Elgar (0), Aiden Markram (5) and Hashim Amla (3) in his first three overs.

His exploitation of a green Newlands pitch left South Africa initially ruing its gamble to bat first, a decision captain Faf du Plessis said at the toss was a "punt."

South Africa needed half-centuries by AB de Villiers (65) and Du Plessis (62), and a rally from its tailenders, to get close to 300.

Kumar finished with 4-87, while debutant fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah bowled de Villiers for his first test wicket. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 2-21.