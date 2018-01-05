Fresh from his victorious Twenty20 captaincy stint against the West Indies in Nelson, New Zealand pace bowler Tim Southee is wary of a Pakistan batting line-up heavy on limited overs skill but light on stars.

He cited three examples ahead of tomorrow's opening one-day international at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Azhar Ali averages 39 with a strike rate of 75 in 50 ODIs; Babar Azam averages 58.60 with a strike rate of 86 in 36 ODIs; and Fakhar Zaman averages 44.44 at a run a ball from nine ODIs, including 114 off 106 balls in the 180-run victory over India to win the Champions Trophy final last year at The Oval.

Read more:

Colin Munro set for big payday in IPL auction

Why are the Pakistan cricketers so compelling to watch?

Advertisement

Southee said that victory in England had placed them on alert.

"A number of guys are not big names, but they have a great record to back them, like Azhar and Babar.

"[Fakhar] is another exciting player who likes to get on with it. He's had a great start to his international career but hasn't toured New Zealand, so there will be challenges adapting to different conditions."

New Zealand have employed former Black Cap Kyle Mills as a bowling mentor while Shane Jurgensen takes a break.

Southee has played plenty of international cricket with Mills, and welcomed his addition.

"Kyle's been brilliant since he's been around the camp for a couple of days. It's exciting to share his knowledge. He played cricket for a long time and is tactically sound."

New Zealand are expected to play three pace bowlers and two spinning all-rounders in Todd Astle and Mitchell Santner. That means the hosts can opt for the pace of Lockie Ferguson or the accuracy of Matt Henry when they finalise an XI.

Strong winds are forecast, so Southee was certain of one thing.

"Trent [Boult] will make his mark at one end and the rest of us will take turns at the other into the breeze," he quipped.

"You prepare yourself for wind [in Wellington] and, if there's not, you're a bit happier."

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed said it was a special time for his side as they adjusted to the fanfare from triumphing at the Champions Trophy, a feat which set a nine-ODI winning streak in motion.

"Our players got a boost. We've continued the same way since with just the odd change, so it gives us a proper chance of having a decent team at the 2019 World Cup.

"People at home were happy and excited. It was a long time since we'd beaten India, so there were lots of congratulations from the Prime Minister down."

The match is a day game to capture a holiday crowd.

Showers have been forecast leading in, but are expected to become isolated as southerlies ease on the day.