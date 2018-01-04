Black Caps duo Colin Munro and Ish Sodhi have found themselves at the top of the T20 cricketing world in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) individual rankings.

The team as a whole join them, with their 2-0 series win over the West Indies seeing them ranked as the top T20 team in the world.

After becoming the first ever batsman to score three centuries in international T20s with his 104-run effort against the West Indies on Wednesday night, Munro was ranked the No.1 batsman in the format in the world.

His efforts in the Wiest Indies series saw him jump 11 places in the world rankings to sit ahead of Australian Aaron Finch in the standings.

Fellow Kiwi Kane Williamson fell two spots to seventh.

Sodhi joins Munro on top as the No.1 ranked bowled after picking up two wickets in Wednesday night's match. The leg spinner made a big jump up the rankings of his own, moving from 10th.

"I'm really grateful for the success I've had and I'm stoked to be ranked number-one. It hasn't really sunk in just yet, but I'm sure it will as the days progress," Sodhi said.

"I've been trying to find a really good balance between attacking and defending, and I think it's getting better and better the more I play.

"I played club cricket with Colin when I was about 15-years-old and he handed me my first premier cricket cap. So, I'm stoked to see him doing what he is doing at the highest level.

"We've been a really good T20I side for quite some time now and I think it's probably down to how we adapt to conditions and also our leadership - the boys have been really good at helping us young players."

The pair become just the second Kiwi duo to sit atop the rankings at the same time, after Brendon McCullum and Daniel Vettori in 2009 and 2010.