Pakistan enhanced their reputation as one of the most enigmatic and compelling sides in cricket last year.

Their test side lost 4-1 to Australia, responded with a 2-1 win in the West Indies and endured the retirements of veterans Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan. From there, they suffered their first series defeat – 2-0 to Sri Lanka - since the United Arab Emirates became their home away from home after the Lahore terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan bus in March 2009.

In contrast, Pakistan had a dominant year in T20s, winning eight out of 10 games including a 2-1 triumph over the World XI in Lahore.

However, one-day internationals have been Pakistan's strongest suit. They are on a nine-match winning streak ahead of the first game in a five-ODI series against New Zealand, starting Saturday in Wellington.

The jewel in their 2017 crown was the victory over India to win the Champions Trophy.

A lot rides on any duel between the countries, particularly in cricket, but the 180-run margin was emphatic.

Almost every member of the Pakistan XI contributed.

Fakhar Zaman made 114 off 106 balls alongside half-centuries from Azhar Ali and Mohammad Hafeez in their 338 for four.

Pace bowlers Mohammad Amir and world No.1 Hasan Ali took three wickets apiece and leg spinner Shadab Khan two as India crumbled for 158 in 30.3 overs.

Nine of that side, including the above names alongside world No.4 ODI batsman Babar Azam, captain Sarfraz Ahmed and veteran Shoaib Malik, have arrived in New Zealand.

Only left-arm orthodox all-rounder Imad Wasim and paceman Junaid Khan are missing due to injury.

The moral of the story is "be warned": Pakistan's world ranking of sixth might deceive.

Writer Danyal Rasool perhaps summarised Pakistan's paradoxical situation best in his 2017 Cricinfo review:

"The year simply reaffirmed the fact that if you think you understand Pakistan cricket, you don't understand Pakistan cricket.

"It had long been believed that test cricket was Pakistan's strongest suit; they had held the mace [as world No.1] just last year.

"The country's limited-overs philosophy, on the other hand, appeared to have caught the Y2K bug, never quite making it into this millennium."

That appears to have changed, something New Zealand coach Mike Hesson pointed out in his post-series West Indies briefing.

"The variety Pakistan offers is a challenge. Batting-wise, they've got some aggressive and experienced players, and they have as good [of] a bowling attack in world cricket with wrist spinners, finger spinners and left and right arm quicks."

The beauty of following a Pakistan tour is that they have no peer when it comes to creating drama through brilliance or nonchalance.

No one, perhaps with the exception of Afghanistan, has adapted, rebuilt and survived in international cricket like they have, certainly over a sustained period.

Bombs go off near their grounds, they have barely played an international match at home since the 2009 terrorist attacks, they've had players jailed for match-fixing, banned for chucking and suffered the death of coach Bob Woolmer during the 2007 World Cup.

Charles Darwin would've stroked his beard and applauded.

We wait with intrigue to see what species of Pakistan side is revealed this time.