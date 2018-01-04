Former Black Caps fast bowler Kyle Mills has raised his concerns over the safety of crowds during the Tui Catch a Million cricket promotion.

The promotion offers anyone wearing a specialised t-shirt the opportunity to win $50,000 for catching a six with one hand.

However, during the Black Caps T20 win over the West Indies at Mt Maunganui's Bay Oval on Wednesday night, participants were showing no regard for those around them as they attempted to catch their fortune.

On Thursday, Mills raised his concerns over the promtion, telling Trackside Radio "someone is going to get hit and hurt really badly."

"The game of cricket has changed immensely even when I stopped playing four years ago. Eden Park Outer Oval, for example, is a really small ground, small boundary and when you play a game of T20 cricket, the sixes go flying into the crowd like a bullet.

"With the guys with the catching competition, I can see from their point of view. There is 50K up for grabs but somebody is going to get hurt (at) some stage to what extent?"

Fellow cricketer Jimmy Neesham also shared his concerns over the safety of people in the crowd, posting his thoughts on Twitter during Wednesday's match.

"Tonight for your viewing pleasure: Grown men in orange t-shirts cannonballing into families with small children," Neesham wrote.

"Potentially there should be designated areas for the t shirts. Someone will get badly hurt and it will look like the dumbest thing ever in hindsight."

A New Zealand Cricket (NZC) spokesperson said a review would be carried out ahead of the Black Caps' one-day international series against Pakistan - which begins on Saturday - to ensure the safety of crowds going forward.

"We will be reviewing the terms and conditions of the promotion in conjunction with DB, before the next international fixture."

NZC and DB Breweries officials met after Wednesday's match to discuss the safety of the promotion and on Thursday afternoon released a joint statement.

"Tui in conjunction with New Zealand Cricket would like to reiterate that crowd safety in the Tui Catch a Million promotion is paramount.

"We are now working through the logistics of these, and as soon as there are more details we will share them with you."