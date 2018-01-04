After a rejigged intinerary the Wanganui Collegiate School development X1 got up to beat a Carlton Cricket Club side by three wickets in the third match of their West Indies tour.

Carlton went into bat first on the Market Hill ground in Barbados only to be bundled out by the visitors for 131 runs in the 37th over of the 50 over match.

Mathew Force top scored for the home tea, before falling to a catch by wicket keeper and captain Tom McIntyre fdrom a Beau Hourigan ball.

Joseph Abernathy had the best stats of the Collegiate bowlers taking two scalps for just three runs from 2.5 overs. Hadleigh O'Leary (2/18 off 5), Joel Clark (2/31 off 8) and Ben Kelt (1/23 off 7) chipped in to contain Carlton at bat.

In reply, Collegiate finished the chase with 132/7 in the 40th over for victory.

Kelt hit a fine 59 not out to top score, while Shaun O'Leary 20) and Henry Kilmister (18) were the only others to make double figures.

The next scheduled match is against an Adrian King's Academy X1 at the Church Hill grounds in Barbados.