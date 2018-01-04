The form that gained Georgia Atkinson a spot in the Central Districts Hinds has carried through for her Wairarapa side in the Cricket Express Girls Under-18 Development Tournament in Whanganui this week.

The 17-year-old Hinds leg spinner hit major form with the bat this week helping her team to remain unbeaten in the competition and a spot in Friday's final at Victoria Park.

On Day One on Tuesday afternoon, Atkinson smashed the pink ball out of the 14 times on her way to 98 not out and a win over Hawkes Bay. In the Wednesday morning session

Atkinson hit 50 from 47 balls, including seven boundaries, while yesterday morning she saw the bowling attack out with an unbeaten 118 employing underhand sweep shots and more traditional drives to find the boundary 20 times.

After graduating last year from Wairarapa College, Atkinson has her sights set on a sport and exercise degree from Massey University, while continuing her association with the Hinds.

"I'll be pretty busy with the Hinds this summer, but my obvious aspiration is to work toward a spot in the White Ferns," Atkinson said.

"I came through this Whanganui Festival of Cricket programme starting with the under-15 girls tournament a few years back.

The the Festival is the same platform used by numerous top level players, including White Fern Amelia Kerr from Wellington.

In the meantime, Wairarapa continued its unbeaten run forcing Taranaki to chase 203-4 from the allotted 30 overs with skipper Gemma Sims to scoring with 37. Atkinson chipped in with 30. In reply Taranaki could only muster 132/9 with Monique Rees hitting 32 off 31 balls. Olivia Roseingrave took three wickets for Wairarapa for 16 runs off her six overs.

In other Wednesday afternoon games Whanganui was all out for a paltry 63 after 23 overs against Manawatu with opener Erin Buckland top scoring with 19. Four ducks did not help Whanganui's cause. Ashleigh Hurley did the damage for Manawatu taking three scalps for 13 runs in six overs.

Manawatu easily reached 65 without loss in 10.1 overs. Extras top scored for Manawatu with 26.

Nelson beat Hawkes Bay after the latter chalked up 149/6 with Cate Pedersen top scoring with 36 not out.t of the Nelson bowlers was Harriet King with 2/22 off six overs.

Nelson reached 150 for the loss of one wicket in the 23rd over with opener Georgia Wells hitting a fine 57 not out and Saffron Wilson smashing 70 not out off 62 balls, including 12 boundaries.

In Thursday morning's other matches Manawatu (110/1) beat Hawkes Bay (109/10) and Taranaki got up to beat Whanganui 123/7 total when posting 124/7 from the last ball of the 27th over. Jessie Hollard was the best of the host team scoring 49 not out as opener and taking four wickets for 26 runs from her six over spell.

While there were matches to play on Thursday into the evening, Wairarapa was assured a finals berth on Friday, most likely against Taranaki.