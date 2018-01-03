We know Colin Munro was brilliant, what else worked in New Zealand's favour last night in their T20 win?

Four factors are proof the Black Caps' performance was based on more than Munro swinging through his arc.

a) Martin Guptill returned to form with some crisp striking in his 63 from 38 balls. The right-hand-left-hand opening combination with Munro is potentially lethal long-term, but Pakistan will provide a better gauge.

b) Tom Bruce produced a selfless cameo of 23 off 14 balls to maintain the innings momentum. He was promoted to No.3 and entered in the 12th over after Munro and Guptill had set a 136-run platform. He was an aggressor from the start, ideal for T20.

Advertisement

c) Tim Southee's opening over was a cracker. Yes, defending 243 runs would aid anyone's confidence, but one run, two wickets and three dot balls created the perfect start. The short ball to Gayle preyed on his vulnerability.

d) Ish Sodhi's triumphant googly to Andre Fletcher showcased his talent at full volume. Fletcher's exit for 46 off 32 balls saw the West Indies slump to 80 for five in the ninth over. Sodhi's flight and guile effectively put a full stop to the tour.

Is this the end for Chris Gayle?

The West Indian talisman personified his side's under-performance.

He arrived in New Zealand after pummeling 146 off 69 balls to help Rangpur Riders win the final of the Bangladesh Premier League.

Gayle scored 38 runs from 47 balls across four innings in New Zealand and looked vulnerable against short-pitched bowling.

"Write him off at your peril," coach Stuart Law said.

"He's played this game long enough. He knows how to do it. He was pretty good in England a few months ago."

Law insisted the 38-year-old has more to offer.

"Right now it probably doesn't look like it, but there's plenty of cricket left in the big man. He can destroy any attack, it doesn't have to be a minnow.

"He's central to the way this dressing room ticks, and commands a lot of respect. He's just got to start performing in the middle again."

Indeed. If Gayle doesn't deliver in the World Cup qualifiers in March, where the top two teams advance to the 2019 tournament in England, Caribbean cricket risks plummeting to new depths. That's remarkable for a side who are the current World T20 champions.

Is this the beginning of Bay Oval's reign as New Zealand's best venue?

If ever a ground and a community deserved to get a cricket match between rain showers it was Tauranga's Bay Oval.

Put aside the poor weather on New Year's Day and a few one-handed catching buffoons for a moment.

The lights, pitch, ground drainage, facilities and atmosphere all suggested this purpose-built ground is the way of the future for New Zealand Cricket, especially in holiday season at Mt Maunganui.

They must get a day-night test next summer.