Doug Bracewell will miss the first two games of New Zealand's one-day international series against Pakistan after straining his right hamstring in the final T20 International against the West Indies at Bay Oval.

Bracewell suffered the injury while fielding and will undergo further medical assessment to determine his recovery.

"Doug's worked really hard to make it back into the side after a pretty serious injury last year and he's impressed in the opportunities he's had," coach Mike Hesson said.

"We know he's a hard trainer and back him to rehab well and be available for selection in the not too distant future."

Central Districts teammate George Worker will replace Bracewell in the 13-man squad, which has been named for the first two matches of the five-game series.

Worker will play for the Stags in today's Burger King Super Smash match against Auckland, before joining the squad in Wellington for training on Friday.

All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme will return for the Aces on January 7 and 10 after spending time grieving the death of his father in Zimbabwe.

Hesson was hopeful he may be available later in the Pakistan series.

The first ODI is at the Basin Reserve on Saturday.