By Andrew Alderson at Bay Oval

Colin Munro's Caribbean Premier League winter base training roared to the fore in New Zealand's record 119-run victory over the West Indies in the final Twenty20 international at Mt Maunganui.

The Black Caps have never beaten a side by more runs in the format. They took the series 2-0, banishing the West Indies without a win all tour.

Munro tapered to produce New Zealand's fastest T20 century, reaching the mark off 47 balls.

The 30-year-old left-hander had the fifth highest aggregate of 366 runs for the Trinbago Riders in the CPL at a 135 strike rate. He thanked the West Indies for their August-September hospitality by hammering them to Auckland Airport.

Munro made 104 from 53 balls and received a standing ovation. The crowd appreciated his effort almost as much as the miraculous clear skies after rain was forecast.

His effort contributed to 243 for five, a record New Zealand T20 total, overtaking the 214 for six set against Australia in February 2010 at Christchurch.

The West Indies were dismissed for 124 in 16.3 overs with Tim Southee returning three for 21 from 2.3 overs. Shai Hope did not bat due to injury.

Munro eventually holed out to Shimron Hetmyer at long-on off Carlos Brathwaite from the first ball of the final over, but his impact was assured.

He became the first player to score three T20 international centuries, overtaking the braces scored by Brendon McCullum, the West Indies' Evin Lewis and Chris Gayle, and India's Rohit Sharma.

New Zealand's innings produced the rarity of each batsman clearing the ropes at least once. Munro's 10 sixes equalled the Black Caps' record set by Corey Anderson against Bangladesh last summer.

Munro shared in a stand of 136 in 11.3 overs with Martin Guptill, the Black Caps' eighth century partnership for the first wicket and second highest in the format.

The pitch had enough pace to bring the ball on, but the bats of Munro and Guptill welcomed the confrontation.

Munro's best ally was the legside boundary which he peppered at will. At one stage, as he scored 50 for the third successive occasion, the ball looked in danger of getting camouflaged by the white mountain at the local saltworks.

He was at his belligerent best standing outside leg stump to the off spin of Ashley Nurse. The temptation of seeing a full set of stumps was soon snuffed out by Munro's bat. He freed his arms and swung Nurse over the offside with the spin.

Guptill returned to form, posting 63 off 38 balls, as he recovers from a hamstring strain. It was his highest score in any format this season, stretching to the start of the Indian limited overs tour. The public was treated to his customary crisp striking as the West Indies wilted.

Seventeen sixes in the innings translated to opportunities for the crowd to pouch one-handed catches and $50,000. Alas, it was butterfingers and bruised hands all round as the ball tumbled into the embankment. The riots generated might end up incurring a few collateral injuries by summer's end.

The visitors did not help themselves. Wayward bowling was exemplified by captain Brathwaite's four wides in the 10th over, which also escaped wicketkeeper Chadwick Walton's gloves.

Walton's fortune deteriorated further when he was caught off the first ball of their innings by Munro from the bowling of Tim Southee.

Chris Gayle personified the tour's woe, ducking a Southee delivery and ballooning a catch to wicketkeeper Glenn Phillips off his glove. The self-proclaimed Universe Boss looked like he lacked employees as bounce undid him again.

Andre Fletcher provided the best West Indian resistance with 46 from 32 balls. He was undone by the ball of the match from Ish Sodhi, a googly, which shattered his stumps.

The only setback for New Zealand was a hamstring injury to Doug Bracewell. He left the field in the first over of the West Indies' innings.