Australian opener David Warner has re-opened England's Ashes wounds with a snappy put-down of the former spin bowler Graeme Swann.

Swann was a Channel 10 commentator during the Big Bash game between the Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat at the MCG when he copped a Twitter burst from Warner.

"Great to see (Swann) commentating out here - thought after being 3-0 down he may have left tour early again," Warner wrote with a "waste of $$$$ from 10" hashtag.

Great to see @Swannyg66 commentating out here. Thought after being 3-0 down he may have left tour early again. #bbl @tensporttv waste of $$$$ from 10 — David Warner (@davidwarner31) January 2, 2018



In a notorious cricket moment, Swann retired in the middle of the 2013/14 Ashes series in Australia, with England trailing 0 - 3.

Advertisement

Swann cited a tired body, saying: "It's time for someone else to strap themselves in and enjoy the ride like I have done." Australia went on to sweep the series 5 - 0.

Warner's tweet drew support from fans and a response from English media personality/cricket nut Piers Morgan, which Warner re-tweeted. There was also plenty of criticism, with tweets praising Swann's commentary and bagging Warner.

I wonder if Graeme Swann will do an impression of himself & leave halfway through a game #BBL07 — Lockie (@lockie_wells) December 22, 2017