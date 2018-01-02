Cricket Australia could be facing a fine of up to $21,000 after the ICC deemed the MCG pitch for the fourth Ashes test as poor.

ICC match referee Ranjan Madugalle submitted his report to the council expressing the concerns of the match officials over the pitch which saw Australia scoring 327 and 263 for four declared, and England scoring 491 in their only innings.

In his report, Madugalle said: "the bounce of the MCG pitch was medium, but slow in pace and got slower as the match progressed. The nature of the pitch did not change over the five days and there was no natural deterioration.

"As such, the pitch did not allow an even contest between the bat and the ball as it neither favoured the batsmen too much nor it gave the bowlers sufficient opportunity to take wickets."

This report has been forwarded to Cricket Australia, who now have 14 days to provide their response.

In the current Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, the match referee must report on the pitch at the end of play. If it is deemed to be substandard, the home board will be contacted by the ICC and required to provide a report within 14 days.

The reports are then passed on to ICC general manager and the chief referee in

the first instance, then the matter shall be dealt with by the Chairman of Cricket together with a copy of the video of the Match.

Together make a decision as to whether the pitch and/or outfield was substandard or not.

If the pitch rating of poor is held up, a warning or a fine of up to $21,000 is given to the home board with a directive for appropriate corrective action, while the second or further occassions within a five-year period receive a fine of up to $42,000.

The test was the last to be rated under the current ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, with a revised process coming into effect in men's and women's international cricket from Thursday following the conclusion of the Black Caps' T20 series against the West Indies, which ends in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.