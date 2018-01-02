New Zealand might escape the self-proclaimed Universe Boss's wrath.

Chris Gayle's three previous visits to New Zealand, in 2005-06, 2008-09, and 2015, have coincided with him unleashing in some capacity with his bat.

He had several productive test innings in March 2006, shone in all formats over the Christmas break in 2008-09, and hit 61 off 33 balls chasing an improbable 394 against New Zealand in their 2015 World Cup quarter-final in Wellington.

The West Indies opener has built a bludgeoning reputation over an international career spanning more than 18 years.

He is considered one of the few cricketers who can turn a match with his batting belligerence, regardless of circumstance.

The most recent example boded ominously for New Zealand.

On December 12, Gayle played a match-winning 146 off 69 balls to help the Rangpur Riders put on 206 for one against the Dhaka Dynamites in the Bangladesh Premier League final.

He hit 18 sixes. To reiterate – that's three full overs disappearing into the stands.

The 38-year-old formed a 201-run second-wicket partnership from 109 balls with Brendon McCullum. The former New Zealand captain worked in Gayle's shadow compiling 51 off 43.

Gayle fears no bowler. However, the bounce and pace of New Zealand pitches, relative to Bangladesh where he was the top tournament runs scorer with 485, have had his measure.

Gayle scored 22 and four in the ODI series and missed the second match due to a mystery illness. He hit 12 in the first T20.

Wet weather is forecast for Wednesday night in Mt Maunganui, so the chances of him helping level the T20 series for the world champions appear slim.

West Indies batting coach Toby Radford remained optimistic if Gayle gets a chance.

"We know he's the world's best T20 batter when he's playing well.

"If he could come out and play one of his big innings to get us a good start, then hopefully we would play New Zealand's spinners better than we did in Nelson.

"It would be nice to leave these shores with something positive."

Would he be offering Gayle advice?

"No, you don't. Chris goes out and plays; he's been performing at this level for years. Around the world he's taken on every attack and is a great player.

"If he doesn't get runs, it doesn't affect him. Nothing really affects him. He'll always go out confident and positive and hopefully he's in good nick."

Radford said one factor had defined the series.

"The bounce in general has probably undone us more than anything."

"For instance, Chris has come from Bangladesh where the ball reaches knee height, so suddenly when he's trying to hit through the line, it's climbing and he's getting top edges.

"That was a fantastic catch the other day [wicketkeeper Glenn Phillips running back] but they're shots you might get away with in other places."