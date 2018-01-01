Overnight rain forced the postponement of the first match of the Wanganui Collegiate School cricket tour of the West Indies.

The 13-strong schoolboy development squad was to take on a Franklyn Stephenson Academy X1 in Barbados on New Year's Day (Tuesday, January 2 NZ time), but overnight rain forced an abandonment on the day.

Travelling Collegiate parent Shaun O'Leary said from Barbados on Tuesday (NZ time) officials would attempt to reschedule the match during Collegiate's 18-day, nine-match tour.

"They hope to continue the itinerary tomorrow, although there are showers forecast," O'Leary said.

"I think the plan is to carry on with the itinerary and try and reschedule the first match before we go home."

Collegiate is scheduled to play a Princess Margaret X1 at the Six Roads venue Wednesday New Zealand time.

The history-making Collegiate team flew out from Auckland last week to the West Indies for the first ever tour to that side of the world by a New Zealand schoolboy side.

Led by tour manager Gilbert Hokianga and 1st X1 coach Warren Marr, the squad of 13 players, captained by Ben Kelt and Charlie Greatbatch embarked on the tour aimed at exposing the school's cricketers to different cultures, conditions and brands of cricket.

Hokianga shared what the first few hours in Barbados was like for the team on the Collegiate cricket home page on facebook.

"Arriving in Barbados, we were greeted by Wendell Coppins, a previous employee for ICC cricket followed by a formal welcome and meal hosted by the Barbados Ministry of Tourism Marketing Inc," Hokianga said.

"The meal was great and was much appreciated by our WCS team. A big thank you to Ben Kelt who spoke on behalf of the team, thanking Mr Coppins and his team along with all the parents, friends and family that have supported them to get to this point in the journey."