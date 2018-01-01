Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh, October 2017, Test v South Africa

Hit on the head when receiving a barrage of short bowling. Given medical advice by South Africa's team doctor to retire hurt - Bangladesh had no doctor - Rahim elected to bat on, and advanced from 11 to 26 before being dismissed and going to hospital.

Ahmed Shehzad, Pakistan, March 2017 T20I v West Indies

While Pakistan were fielding, Shehzad was involved in a brutal on-field collision with West Indies batsman Chadwick Walton, which left Shehzad removed from the field in a neck brace. Pakistan didn't have a team doctor but, remarkably, Shehzad returned to the field in the West Indies' innings.

Matt Renshaw, Australia, January 2017, Test v Pakistan

Hit on the head twice in three days - first while batting, then while fielding at short leg - during last year's Sydney Test. Withdrawn from the Test match with a concussion.

Justin Langer Australia, April 2006, Test v South Africa

Hit on the head by a Makhaya Ntini bouncer in the very first ball of Australia's first innings. Reported feeling groggy, and retired hurt was unable to face another ball in either innings of the match, leaving Australia effectively playing with 10 men.