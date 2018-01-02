The West Indies bowlers gave Colin Munro so much room to move in the rain-affected second Twenty20 international at Bay Oval that he became a tenant in their heads.

The wet conditions and a slippery ball resulted in a loss of control. That gifted Munro myriad opportunities to stay legside of the ball, meaning he could free his arms and swing to whichever side of the field took his fancy.

The result was New Zealand's second fastest T20 half-century in 18 balls. More rain is forecast tonight at Mt Maunganui which could leave the series as a damp squib with one completed match, New Zealand 47-run win in Nelson.

Munro's instincts were given free rein on Monday.

"Bowling slower balls became difficult because you couldn't grip the ball, and the pitch was skidding on," West Indies assistant coach Toby Radford said.

"It was hard to create any variation, especially when he was putting it to all parts."

The left-hander peppered the boundary, hitting 11 fours and three sixes as part of 66 off 23 balls. The players exited with the Black Caps 102 for four from nine overs and never returned.

"It wasn't a massive score, but in the context of the game it was good to get the guys off to that start," Munro said.

"You can feel it from ball one or two with your movement and timing. I was fortunate with the wet weather; I got a few balls to capitalise on.

"I've also learnt a lot the last couple of years to hit through the offside more. But you've still got to put bad balls away."

Munro could pick a bad ball out of a police line-up; and he takes a Rambo approach to any delivery suspected of behaving like a half-volley.

Hence he also owns the fastest New Zealand T20 half-century, an unbeaten 50 off 14 balls at No.3 against Sri Lanka at Eden Park two years ago.

Kane Williamson's support role helped Munro flay at will.

The New Zealand captain entered to face the fifth ball of the innings when Martin Guptill exited for two. That was the only dot ball he faced in the 75-run, 25-ball second-wicket partnership. Otherwise Williamson fed the strike in his eight off as many balls.

"That makes a massive difference," Munro said.

"Sometimes when you're down the other end, you're not facing a lot of balls and it can mess up your momentum.

"With Kane, you know you'll be facing balls regularly. That's something I should probably work on, too. When the ball's not there to hit for four - rotate the strike."

Munro's fearlessness has justified opening with him on excellent limited overs batting pitches.

The transition comes as no surprise to Black Caps teammate Anaru Kitchen, who played several seasons with Munro at Auckland.

"Colin is one of those 'natural' guys who can go out and express himself. His hitting ability has gone through the roof from when I played with him. He was a bit tentative then, but has kept coming on in leaps and bounds."

As an opener in five T20 innings against India and West Indies, Munro has succeeded three times and failed twice, an acceptable ratio if fans covet his attacking instincts.

He has a strike rate of 183 donning the pads first in T20s, a figure to be embraced if New Zealand want to dominate the format.