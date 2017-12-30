Colin Munro's transition to play as a limited overs opener this year has proven a successful experiment.

Combining the left-hander's fearlessness with a licence to unleash looks a tactic which could pay dividends long term, particularly at the World Cup in 17 months.

Yes, Munro has tested himself against only India and the West Indies. But there's a sense he has developed the confidence to progress, knowing his wicket is regarded as more of a luxury than a necessity, with No3 Kane Williamson providing a safety net.

In four T20 innings, Munro has succeeded and failed twice each, a ratio that must be accepted if his ballistic instincts are to fire. His strike rate in the role is 159.

The highlight was 109 not out off 58 balls in the 40-run victory over India at Rajkot.

He also set the tone on Friday with his clean hitting for 53 off 37 balls in the opening 47-run win over the West Indies in Nelson.

The 30-year-old has achieved more consistency opening in ODIs at a strike rate of 110.

His temperament excelled with 75 off 62 balls in the Kanpur decider which India eventually won by six runs. Elsewhere, efforts of 49, 30 and 21, all at better than a run-a-ball against the West Indies, offered an early ignition to each Black Caps' cause.

The truth will be borne out further next month when Munro faces Champions Trophy winners Pakistan. If he can negotiates the guile of Mohammad Amir and the world's No1 ODI bowler Hasan Ali, he should feel assured against anyone.

Munro's renaissance might become one of New Zealand Cricket's finest salvation stories. He is understood to have been pondering a freelance future at various times in the past.

Eventually he signed a national contract this year. He has sought the advice of former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, and they starred together for the champion Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League.

Munro joint top-scored with 29 off 23 balls opening against Chris Gayle's St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the final.

There's also a touch of serendipity that Munro should eventually replace McCullum at the top of the limited overs order as New Zealand sought a partner for Martin Guptill.

Munro endured a frustrating 2016-17 summer.

He starred on occasion, including a maiden T20 international century from 52 balls and a highest ODI score of 87, both against Bangladesh.

However, he failed too often. A two and three against Australia, supplemented by a golden duck in the South African T20, meant he wasn't required for further international duty.

His problems intensified when he was stood down from the eighth round of Plunket Shield for using "inappropriate language".

The fear in some quarters was that Munro's talent might never be fully harnessed.

It would have been understandable if he pursued T20 endeavours ahead of international honours with various leagues clamouring for his services, and lengthy tours keeping him away from his young family for the majority of the year.

However, somewhere between the tri-series against Bangladesh and hosts Ireland in May — where he played as a lower order batsman — and the Indian tour, it was decided opening with Munro might be the best way for him to find a rhythm.

As a result, he might finally stamp his mark on the international cricketing world.