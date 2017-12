MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The fourth Ashes test between Australia and England ended in a draw at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday:

---

Australia 327 (David Warner 103, Steve Smith 76, Shaun Marsh 61; Stuart Broad 4-51, Jimmy Anderson 3-61) and 263-4 (Steve Smith 102 not out, David Warner 86) drew with England 491 (Alastair Cook 244 not out, Joe Root 61, Stuart Broad 56; Pat Cummins 4-117, Josh Hazlewood 3-95, Nathan Lyon 3-109).