The sight of Alastair Cook anchoring England's first innings in the fourth Ashes test against Australia was a welcome tonic.

Cook, as is customary with his seemingly non-existent sweat glands, barely raised a bead in his 244 not out.

That was the highest test score by a visiting batsman at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and overtook the mantle — previously New Zealander Glenn Turner's 223 not out at Kingston in 1972 — for the top score by a player carrying their bat through an innings.

However, the statistics mean little compared with Cook's conduct in a 151-test career, of which the last 149 have been consecutive back to May 2006.

Cook's measured nature, both in batting and personality, should be applauded. Not every cricketer need be a raving narcissist.

His defiance against the Australian attack was critiqued because he only found form after England lost the urn 3-0.

The fourth test might have been considered a "dead rubber", but players still need to fight to avoid a 5-0 trouncing.

The beauty of Cook's cricketing influence is that he has maintained interests outside the game, and kept uncompromising personal standards.

A UK Times newspaper interview from July 2017 was enlightening on how he operates as a cricketer and a person.

Cook loves nothing more than getting back to life on his Essex farm where he runs sheep, turkeys, cows, horses and chickens; the last book he'd read at the time was Mr Cool from the Mr Men series when putting his daughter to bed; his ideal dinner party companions would be "three of my mates because I know I would have a good time".

Cook's favourite player growing up was fellow Essex batsman Graham Gooch, who became his mentor.

However, when asked if he had posters of celebrities on his childhood bedroom wall, he replied: "No. Just wallpaper."

Cook would never be described as the most innovative captain, but appeared to glean a lot from New Zealand's Brendon McCullum during the 2013 and 2015 test series.

McCullum also learned from Cook. The Englishman scored 162 at Lord's in the 2015 test which coincided with the end of the Kevin Pietersen non-selection saga.

The innings brought England back into a winning position, and was a blueprint on how to respond to a siege mentality.

"I've got a heck of a lot of respect," McCullum said post-match. "He's been going through a tough time, so to play the type of innings he did, when his team were behind the eight-ball, showed steel."

Neil Wagner summed up the prospect of bowling and trying to needle him during the 2013 series.

"The more you talk to Cooky, the better he plays. He has a good head. You just have to let him be. You might get him out when he relaxes sometimes being a bit overconfident."

Cook was also capable of a droll sense of humour when facing the odd barrage from England's media pack.

Ahead of the 2013 New Zealand test series after they had drawn with the same opponents earlier in the year, Cook was asked: "What annoys you?"

He looked the journalist in the eye and, with the corners of his mouth twitching, countered with: "Do you want me to be honest?"

It was met with a collective nervous chuckle. He eventually played it safe with a reference to "when you expect high standards and they aren't met".

Cricket would do well to celebrate more of those who meet Cook's standards.