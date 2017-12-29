Shane Warne's annihilation of South African batsman Daryll Cullinan is one of cricket's most famous cases of mental disintegration.

The Australian test legend's complete dominance of the flashy Proteas star remains the archetype case for bowlers looking to get in the head of their so-called "bunnies".

Warne's famous sledge that he was going to "send Cullinan back to a psychologists couch" is the stuff of legend.

Warnie elaborated on the famous chapter on day four of the Boxing Day Ashes test when asked to re-tell the story during an interview with Channel 9.

Warne's ability to dismiss Cullinan seemingly at will during a series in 1993-94 saw Cullinan dropped midway through the series and labelled the spin king's "bunny".

Warne dismissed Cullinan eight times in one-day internationals and only four times in test cricket — but it was the manner in which he made Cullinan's technique look so awkward that has stayed in commentators' memories.

Cullinan had no clue how to pick Warne's flipper — he admitted as much.

Being completely helpless broke him mentally — he admitted as much to a South African newspaper where he confirmed he had sought professional psychological advice on how to deal with Warnie burrowing into his melon like the buggiest bug in bug town.

Despite averaging 44.21 in his test career across 70 matches and nine years, Cullinan's average against Australia was just 12.75, scoring 153 runs in six tests.

It's why Warne was so happy to see him walk out to bat for the first time during Australia's tour of South Africa in 1997.

Warne has previously said he told Cullinan that he wanted to send him back to the psychologist's chair, but changed his story slightly when re-telling it on Friday.

Warne said it's the best sledge from his career — that he was able to re-tell on live TV without getting any teammates into hot water.

"I don't want to drop any of the teammates that I played with into it, so I'll go with one that happened to me, that was Daryll Cullinan," Warne said.

"I managed to knock him over a couple of times here in Australia in the 93-94 series. He got dropped for the series. Couldn't pick the flipper so four years later he comes back into the side and I was fielding at slip as he came out to bat and I said, 'Now Daryll, don't you dare get out. I've been waiting four years for this opportunity to get you again'.

"I went on and on with it as I normally do, like a bit of a drip on the forehead and I kept going. After a few overs I said, 'Daryll, don't you dare miss me this opportunity. I want to get you out again'.

"I said, 'I've been waiting four years for this'. He turned around to me and said, 'It looks like you've spent it eating too' and I said, 'Not bad from you, Daryll. Not bad. Pretty good'."