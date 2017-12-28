A wine advert at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was made to look rather silly after its joke about England's lack of opening batsman was played alongside Alastair Cook's double century.

The Hardys Wine advert appeared on the scoreboard between overs and read: 'Why can't the Poms open a bottle of wine? Because they don't have any openers.'

Australia have every right to start bragging after their Ashes series victory, but former England international James Taylor was keen to expose the poor timing of the advert and shared it on social media.