Something has to go right for the West Indies on their New Zealand tour.

After all, they've been beaten 2-0 in the test series, 3-0 in the ODIs and on Friday the three-game T20 series starts at Nelson's Saxton Oval.

Here there is some cause for optimism. It seems to be the form of the game which suits them best at the moment.

They have a three win-four loss-three tie record in 10 games against New Zealand. They are ranked equal fourth in this version of the game, with New Zealand.

Advertisement

Read more:

No skipper detracts from the cricketing experience

Taylor: 'Trent's made all the difference'

So how about things to be cheerful about for the West Indies as they reach the final stage of a tour which is shaping as one of the worst among major nations to have come to New Zealand...

1: The Windies record

They have won two of the last three world T20 titles, in 2012 and 2016. Admittedly two years ago they had a far better side than the squad in Nelson on Friday, with the likes of Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels, Dwayne Bravo, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Darren Sammy and Samuel Badree all present. Not to forget big Carlos Brathwaite, who smeared Ben Stokes for four successive sixes in the final over to win the match. It's a fun form and that seems to suit. They have also won their last five T20s, against Afghanistan — don't snigger, they are becoming a decent short form side — India and England.

2: Individual quality

Quality hasn't been a word used much about the Windies on this tour. Although they are without Kieron Pollard, counted out yesterday for ''personal'' reasons — a colleague would pick this as a CBA issue (Can't Be Arsed) — there are some individuals who do fit that bill on the T20 game. Gayle is fit again and should be due to fire; Samuel Badree is a clever legspinner; Keswick Williams a smart medium pacer with changes of pace, allrounder Rovman Powell, who looked the part in Whangarei at the start of the ODI series; and of course big Brathwaite who takes over the captaincy from Jason Holder, who will be ready for home after being bounced from pillar to post in the tests and ODIs.

3: They're due, surely

When you think back on all the tours to New Zealand in recent times, by the major nations, this has to rank among the worst. Precious little fight, poor body language, no spirit. So you fear for the future of the game back in the Caribbean. New Zealand play the T20 game pretty well to be fair and will fancy their chances. There are three games left. The injection of some new faces might help but if the Windies have an ounce of pride you would hope they at least summon the will to finish this miserable tour with something to cheer about.