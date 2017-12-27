In-form swing bowler Trent Boult has leapt three places to sit fourth on the world One Day International (ODI) bowling rankings after New Zealand's 3-0 sweep of the West Indies.

Boult climbed over Australian pair Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, and South African Kagiso Rabada, after taking 10 wickets in the series.

That included career-best figures of seven for 34 in game two in Christchurch.

Boult was No 1 in ODIs at the end of last year. Pakistan's Hasan Ali has that spot in the International Cricket Council's final ranking list for the year.

Read more: Boult in 2015 World Cup form says NZ coach

Left arm spinner Mitchell Santner has also moved into the top 10, after taking three for 15 in his only appearance in the West Indies series in game three on Boxing Day in Christchurch. He moves up four places.

Among other New Zealanders, captain Kane Williamson remains 10th, and there are advances for seasoned batsman Ross Taylor, who is up four spots to No 11, returning seamer Doug Bracewell who climbs 15 spots to 77 among the bowlers, and batsman Henry Nicholls, who climbs 30 places to 90th among the batsmen.

The ODI team rankings are unchanged with New Zealand fifth on a chart led by South Africa. The West Indies remain ninth.

ODI team rankings: South Africa 121 pts 1, India 119 2, Australia 114 3, England 114 4, New Zealand 112 5, Pakistan 99 6, Bangladesh 92 7, Sri Lanka 84 8, West Indies 76 9, Afghanistan 54 10, Zimbabwe 52 11, Ireland 41 12.

Top 10 batsmen: Virat Kohli (India) 1, AB de Villiers (Sth Africa) 2, David Warner (Aust) 3, Babar Azam (Pakistan) 4, Rohit Sharma (India) 5, Quinton de Kock (Sth Africa) 6, Joe Root (England) 7, Faf du Plessis (Sth Africa) 8, Hashim Amla (Sth Africa) 9, Kane Williamson (NZ) 750 10. Also: Ross Taylor (NZ) 11, Henry Nicholls (NZ) 90.

Top 10 bowlers: Hasan Ali (Pakistan) 1, Imran Tahir (Sth Africa) 2, Jasprit Bumrah (India) 3, Trent Boult (NZ) 4, Josh Hazlewood (Aust) 5, Kagiso Rabada (Sth Africa) 6, Mitchell Starc (Aust) 7, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) 8, Liam Plunkett (England) 9, Mitchell Sanbtner (NZ) 10.

Top 5 allrounders: Mohammed Hafeez (Pakistan) 1, Shakib al Hasan (Bangladesh) 2, Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka) 3, Mohammed Nabi (Afghanistan) 4, Ben Stokes (England) 5.