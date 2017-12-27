MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Scoreboard at stumps on Wednesday on the second day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground:
Cameron Bancroft lbw b Woakes 26
David Warner c Bairstow b Anderson 103
Usman Khawaja c Bairstow b Broad 17
Steve Smith b Curran 76
Shaun Marsh lbw b Broad 61
Mitch Marsh b Woakes 9
Tim Paine lbw b Anderson 24
Pat Cummins c Cook b Broad 4
Jackson Bird lbw b Broad 4
Josh Hazlewood not out 1
Nathan Lyon lbw b Anderson 0
Extras (1lb, 1nb) 2
TOTAL (all out) 327.
Overs: 119. Batting time: 529 minutes
Fall of wickets: 1-122, 2-135, 3-160, 4-260, 5-278, 6-314, 7-318, 8-325, 9-326, 10-327
Bowling: Jimmy Anderson 29-11-61-3, Stuart Broad 28-10-51-4, Chris Woakes 22-4-72-2, Moheen Ali 12-0-57-0, Tom Curran 21-5-65-1 (1nb), Dawid Malan 7-1-20-0
Alastair Cook not out 104
Mark Stoneman c and b Lyon 15
James Vince lbw b Hazlewood 17
Joe Root not out 49
Extras (4b, 3nb) 7
TOTAL (for two wickets) 192.
Overs: 57. Batting time: 239 minutes.
Still to bat: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson
Bowling: Josh Hazlewood 12-2-39-1, Jason Bird 12-2-38-0 (3nb), Nathan Lyon 17-2-44-1, Pat Cummins 11-0-39-0, Mitchell Marsh 4-0-17-0, Steve Smith 1-0-11-0.
Toss: Australia.
Series: Australia leads the five-match series 3-0.
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, and Sundaram Ravi, India.
TV Umpire: Joel Wilson, West Indies. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.