They might be mental and they might be mad — but they're also hilarious.

The Barmy Army edged David Warner for first day honours on a slightly underwhelming start to the Boxing Day test on Tuesday by absolutely owning security guards who targeted one of their own.

The travelling English supporters showed a all for one, one for all mentality by responding to demands a man put his shoes back on with this effort.

But the cops weren't the only ones to cop it. Aussie supporters may be experts at making beer cup snakes that climb high into the stands, but their lack of voice was glaring.

The English fans have certainly won the heart of Aussie quick Josh Hazlewood. "I love them," Hazlewood wrote for the Players' Voice.

"A traditional crowd claps for runs and wickets and good balls but these guys go all day, every day.

"It starts with Jerusalem, then they go through their songbook. They barely come up for air!

"Even with a couple of hundred people, they can create an electric atmosphere. When we needed one wicket with an innings in front in Perth, they were still going. They're brilliant for the game."