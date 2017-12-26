Swing bowler Trent Boult is back to his 2015 World Cup form according to New Zealand coach Mike Hesson.

The left armer whistled through the West Indies in the second and third ODIs wins, taking career-best seven for 34 at Christchurch last Saturday and then another three for 18 in five overs in the reduced-overs contest yesterday.

He is up to No 7 in the ODI bowling standings, passed 100 wickets in the second ODI in the second quickest time of all New Zealand bowlers, behind only Shane Bond.

''He's been bowling well all year, perhaps he hasn't had the wickets in the test series but I thought he was super there,'' Hesson said today.

''It's certainly nice to see the ball swinging and he becomes a real threat for us with the new or old ball. He's bowling with good pace.''

Boult famously roared through Australia in the World Cup clash at Eden Park two years ago, taking five for one as New Zealand won a thriller by one wicket.

''Yes I think so,'' Hesson replied when asked if he felt Boult was bowling as well as he did at that tournament.

''In terms of the fact he's got the ball swinging and certainly with the pace he's got. He's challenging the best players and that's what we want to see.''

Hesson also said allrounder Colin de Grandhomme, who had to fly to Zimbabwe after the death of his father shortly before Christmas, was being targeted to return to action for Auckland in their domstic T20 match on January 4 against Central Districts in New Plymouth.

''We're keen for Colin to play then. If he gets through that then we'll look to slot back in at some stage,'' Hesson said.