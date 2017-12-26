For New Zealand cricket fans, a species prone to anxiety, few moments offer reassurance like Ross Taylor's first run-scoring square cut in an innings.

In the truncated final one-day international against the West Indies, locals had to wait six balls for the customary signal, like white smoke billowing from the Vatican chimney, that Taylor is ready for action.

Sheldon Cottrell was bowling a tidy spell that finished with two wickets for 19 runs from six overs.

Taylor found enough width to free his arms and slash through cover point. He was off the mark with a single. He pierced the area twice more for boundaries.

Taylor has become a talisman for New Zealand's fortunes. Yesterday was no exception. He came to the wicket at the end of the fifth over with his side 26 for two. Three balls later they were 26 for three as Colin Munro exited.

Taylor rebuilt the innings, making 47 off 54 balls. The right-hander formed the key 73-run partnership with captain Tom Latham, who contributed 37 from 42. Taylor also caught Shai Hope for two when a Trent Boult delivery was flayed into his hands at mid-wicket.

The wider context is that Taylor has enjoyed an exceptional summer, scoring 39 or more in seven of his nine international innings in India and at home.

In tests, he averages 108 from three outings against the West Indies which included 107 not out, his New Zealand record-equalling 17th century.

In ODIs, he averages 77 at a strike rate of 82, with scores ranging from 21 to 95. None of the innings has come at better than a run a ball, but every team needs a middle order anchor. Add to that the fact Kane Williamson has battled for consistency, averaging 27.75 at a strike rate of 74 from four ODI innings and 32.67 from three test innings this season.

Since Taylor had the pterygium on his left eye removed in November last year, he has averaged 81.60 in seven test innings and 60.50, again at a strike rate of 82, in 20 ODIs.

The 33-year-old looks as controlled as he ever has. At times he looks like he is playing within himself working predominantly in arcs between backward point and cover, and backward square leg and mid-wicket. Yet the plan is working.

Locals must appreciate that while they can.