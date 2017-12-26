Ross Taylor has been bathing in runs against the West Indies but believes the bowling of Trent Boult was the catalyst to New Zealand's 3-0 one-day international whitewash.

The Black Caps No 4 enjoyed innings of 57, 49 not out and 47 not out to compile the top runs aggregate of 153 across both teams.

His batting nous was mirrored by Boult taking 10 wickets at an average of 10, an economy rate of four runs per over and delivering a wicket every 15 balls.

Boult was player-of-the-series for performances which included the country's second best ODI figures of seven for 34 at Christchurch on Saturday.

He backed up with three for 18 from a maximum five overs in New Zealand's 66-run win on Tuesday.

"The way he's moving the ball is back to his form from the 2015 World Cup.

"He's swinging it late and, as the leader of the bowling attack, his form breeds confidence. The other guys feed off that.

Trent Boult claimed three scalps, including that of Chadwick Walton. Photo / Photosport

"With him rested for the next couple of [T20] games, it gives someone else the opportunity.

"The bowlers have been outstanding the whole series."

West Indian spinner Nikita Miller agreed, after turning out for his first ODI since the World Cup.

"He's in great form, swinging the ball and bowling at a decent pace, but we didn't execute properly with the bat.

"It's been our downfall for the entire series."

Taylor put his own form down to "not sweating the small stuff".

"I'm only 33 but my teammates think I'm 38," he quipped.

So has he sought any specialist coaching to maintain the standards he reached under late mentor Martin Crowe?

"I talk to a lot of people, but not one person in particular," he said.

"I've been working closely with Pete Sanford, the sports psych with NZC [New Zealand Cricket]. He's been great.

"Even during rain breaks in the past I'd think about it too much and overcomplicate things.

Ross Taylor top scored for the Black Caps. Photo / Photosport

"I'm also seeing the ball [better] now the pterygium [removed from his eye last December] is not playing a part.

"I'm taking catches for a change. For a couple of years there I was dropping goobers."