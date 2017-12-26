The task of resurrecting New Zealand's innings has fallen to Ross Taylor and Tom Latham after the top three batsmen fell foul of imaginary width in the final one-day international of the three-match series against the West Indies.

The Black Caps were 83 for three when rained stopped play after 19 overs at 12.27pm.

Life had been breathed into the dead rubber with news of Chris Gayle's return after he disappeared from public view during the first contest in Whangarei.

He stroked a few throwdowns into temporary nets during the build-up, but his hands were put to better use taking two catches at first slip.

New Zealand slumped to 26 for three in the sixth over after deciding to bat.

George Worker was first to go, for two off six balls, chopping on as he attempted to pull a short and wide Sheldon Cottrell delivery from outside off stump.

The left-armer embarked upon a march and salute which could have seen him report for duty down the road at Burnham military camp.

That brought Metallica's Enter Sandman onto the public address system.

Cue Neil Broom's arrival.

However, after returns of six on Saturday and two today, he might be sleeping "with one eye open" when the selectors recall captain Kane Williamson for most of the remaining summer.

Broom flung the bat at a Cottrell delivery outside off stump. Gayle never flinched as the edge whizzed his way. His hands were so safe they could have trapped a feral opossum.

Three deliveries later, Munro exited in similar fashion for a 21 off 19 balls, this time courtesy of the bounce generated by Jason Holder.

More drama followed.

Captain Latham's arrival coincided with an lbw shout first ball.

Holder was convinced he had been robbed by the "not out" call in favour of his opposing skipper, and opted for the decision review system.

The ball was shown to be clearing the bails. Holder's 2.01m height probably cost him, even on the same pitch from the previous match.

Taylor continued the form which has plundered the West Indies all series.

He reached 32 not out from 46 balls with 19 runs stroked between backward point and cover once he got a gauge on the strip's characteristics.

Latham was unbeaten on 23 from 35 balls in front of his home fans after his successful skirmish with the DRS.