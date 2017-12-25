Follow live updates of the fourth Ashes test between Australia and England from Melbourne.

Australia lead the series 3-0, and have won the toss and will bat first as they look to make it four on the trot.

It's the biggest stage in cricket, and when England and Australia head out onto the Melbourne Cricket Ground oval today, up 93,000 fans are expected to be there to greet them.

The Boxing Day Test at the "Gee" is one of Australia's most cherished sporting traditions. England goes into this fourth Test of the Ashes series 3-0 down.

Jonny Bairstow has rallied behind Joe Root after England's captain had been called "soft" in a stinging critique from former Australian captain Ricky Ponting.

The tourists are a team in turmoil ahead of the fourth Ashes Test, desperate to salvage something from the series after relinquishing the urn in Perth.

Root, having been appointed earlier this year as skipper, finds himself under unprecedented pressure.

He has struggled with the bat, scoring 176 runs at an average of 29.33, and risks leaving Australia as England's worst-performing Ashes touring captain in 40 years.

However, it is Root's demeanour that has alarmed Ponting the most.

"The way he answered a lot of the questions after the game last week seemed almost like a little boy," Ponting said.

"You need to be more than that as a leader, especially when things aren't going well. It just looks like it has been a little bit soft."

Middle-order batsman Bairstow noted the team owed Root in the final two Tests.

"It's been pretty tough ... there's pressure on everyone but he's dealing with it absolutely fine," Bairstow said.

England paceman Tom Curran will make his Test debut in a forced change to the tourists' XI, coming in for Craig Overton.