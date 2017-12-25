West Indies superstar Chris Gayle is warming up at Hagley Oval and will play against the Black Caps today.

The dreadful Windies are trying to turn the their tour around and will be hopeful that Gayle's star power can inspire them in the third and final ODI at Hagley Oval. Rain will probably interrupt play today, although the game is expected to start on time at 11am. The Windies then play the Black Caps in three T20 games.

Chris Gayle expected to play in final #NZvWI ODI v @BLACKCAPS today at Hagley Oval. Here he is swinging the willow to throw downs. Overcast with a few spots of rain pre-toss. pic.twitter.com/uAQxv09mkP — Andrew Alderson (@aldersonnotes) December 25, 2017

Gayle — who missed the second ODI with a mystery illness — has been hiding any disappointment well. He has been in fine form on his social media accounts, sending out flashy photos of his Christmas fun.