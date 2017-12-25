It is a while since New Zealand will have started an ODI against a major nation with such short odds on a victory as they will in Christchurch.

They face a sloppy and lacklustre West Indies in the third and final ODI against the West Indies at Hagley Oval tomorrow.

Consider some facts: New Zealand are 2-0 up in the series, thus securing the overall win going into the last match of the rubber; the West Indies haven't won a game on tour; the tourists' record this year in the 50-over form has been seriously poor; and New Zealand's confidence and form is good.

The West Indies have won just three, and lost 15 of their 21 ODIs this year.

Their batting, in particular, looks short of requirements, having been unable to reach 250 in admittedly testing conditions in game one in Whangarei; and being skittled by left armer Trent Boult and speedster Lockie Ferguson for just 121 in good batting conditions in Christchurch on Saturday.

New Zealand's batting, by contrast, was a collectively impressive performance in posting 325 for six on Saturday.

From openers George Worker and Colin Munro, through to No 7 Todd Astle, New Zealand's batsmen did a quality job against bowling which wasn't consistently demanding enough.

Astle and Henry Nicholls, Canterbury teammates, cashed in on their home ground, adding 130 for the sixth wicket, a New Zealand record against the West Indies.

Lefthander Nicholls made his highest ODI score, a smart and rapid unbeaten 83 off 62 balls and is relishing his place at No 6 in the order, a couple of spots lower than he's used to at provincial level.

''That's my role in team, and it's a little different for me, but I'm enjoying the challenge,'' Nicholls said. ''Every innings is a little bit different.''

Nicholls filled that position in all three ODIs in India recently.

''It is an exciting challenge. There were three different situations for me over there (India) and it's about being nice and relaxed, try and read the situation as well as I can and play accordingly.''

For the West Indies tomorrow there are two options: do they stick with the same players or try and change things around, within the limited resources in their squad.

Without Chris Gayle in game two, their batting looked under-resourced in terms of experience. Whether he will play tomorrow, on the evidence of the information provided so far, is anyone's guess.

Among the bowlers, left armer Sheldon Cottrell had plenty of bustle about him on Saturday and took three wickets; captain Jason Holder has taken four wickets so far and did well last time out; and offspinner Ashley Nurse is a tidy operator. But fast bowler Shannon Gabriel looks spent; his 20 overs in the first two games have produced none for 132.

The batting has talent but little discipline. One of those elements is good but you need both to be really effective.

"The batters know they made mistakes and we're far better than what we showed,'' West Indies coach Stuart Law said of Saturday's display.

''Hitting balls into the wind, it's not very smart, particularly when we spoke about it leading into the game. We were trying to get 300 in 25 overs, when we had 50 overs to get it.

"Our guys want to be positive and play an attractive brand, but you can't be reckless with it. You've got to be smart in the way you go about it."

The T20 series starts on Friday in Nelson. There may lie the Windies best chance of success in New Zealand. On the evidence so far, you wouldn't give much for their prospects tomorrow.

Third ODI, Hagley Oval, 11am tomorrow

Teams:

New Zealand (from): Tom Latham ©, Colin Munro, George Worker, Neil Broom, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Todd Astle, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Seth Rance.

West Indies (from): Jason Holder ©, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Kyle Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Chadwick Walton, Ronsford Beaton, Jason Mohammed, Nikita Miller, Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Shannon Gabriel.