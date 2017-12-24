New Zealand bowlers have taken five or more wickets in ODIs 39 times.

Trent Boult moved third, behind only Richard Hadlee and Shane Bond, for the most number of occasions the feat has been managed with his seven for 34 against the West Indies at Hagley Oval yesterday.

Hadlee did it five times, Bond four and Boult now has three.

Only six times has a New Zealand bowler has taken six or more wickets in an ODI innings:

1: Tim Southee: 9-0-33-7, v England, Wellington, February 20, 2015

It was in the World Cup, the Westpac Stadium was packed, and Southee, with a little help from captain Brendon McCullum, made no match of it. England were rolled for 123, collapsing from 104 for three as Southee had the ball talking. McCullum then went on a batting blitz, racing to 77 off just 25 balls, He put on 105 with Martin Guptill in seven overs. The innings break came with 12 runs needed off 41 overs. Stuart Broad churlishly ended the game bowling a high bouncer which cost five wides.

Result: New Zealand won by eight wickets.

2: Trent Boult: 10-3-34-7, v West Indies, Christchurch, December 23, 2017

Boult had wickets in each of his first three overs, and his fifth, to kill the match as a contest, as the West Indies tried to chase down 326 at Hagley Oval. He returned to clean up the last three wickets in 20 deliveries.

Result: New Zealand won by 204 runs.

3: Shane Bond: 9-3-19-6, v India, Bulawayo, August 26, 2005

New Zealand had reached only 215 but Bond made no race of it. He took five of the first six wickets as India tumbled to 44 for eight. India's top order stars Sourav Ganguly, Virendar Sehwag and Rahul Dravid were whisked away in quick time.

Result: New Zealand won by 51 runs.

4: Bond: 10-2-23-6, v Australia, Port Elizabeth, March 11 2003

The Canterbury quick had the Aussies on the run, at 84 for seven in their World Cup clash. Bond had blown away Adam Gilchrist, Matt Hayden, Ricky Ponting and Damien Martyn. However Michael Bevan and Andy Bichel put on 97, Australia got to 208 for nine and New Zealand's batting was no match for Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee, all out 112.

Result: Australia won by 96 runs.

5: Scott Styris: 7-0-25-6, Trinidad, June 12, 2002

The West Indies needed 212 in a rain-affected match and got to 202 for nine. Take out Chris Gayle and Ridley Jacobs getting 60 apiece and there wasn't much else on offer as Styris' medium pacers went through the hosts. He had batting champion Brian Lara caught for a duck and took six of the last seven wickets in a performance he never came close to repeating.

Result: New Zealand won by nine runs (D/L method)

6: Boult: 10-1-33-6, Hamilton February 5, 2017

Australia needed 282 and were giving it a decent crack. Then Boult returned to rip out the last three wickets in nine balls. He took four of the last five as New Zealand wrapped up the ODI series 2-0.

Result: New Zealand won by 24 runs.