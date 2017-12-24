Luke Ronchi has bashed the second fastest century in New Zealand Twenty20 history against Auckland this afternoon, but it wasn't enough for victory.

Opening the batting for Wellington, Ronchi whacked 102 off 46 balls, bringing up his ton in 45 balls.

That tied Jamie How for the second-fastest ton in the Twenty20 competition's history, behind only Tim Seifert, who smacked a 40-ball century just eight days ago.

Ronchi, in his first game for Wellington this season, hit nine fours and seven sixes in his knock at the tiny Eden Park Outer Oval ground, before being finally dismissed by the pride of Cornwall, Teja Nidamanuru.

The 36-year-old's efforts saw Wellington reach 100 after just 8.4 overs, and they finished at 206-7.

Auckland were up to the challenge however, with Mark Chapman's 64 from 24 keeping them well in touch early on, before English import Sam Curran took over, bollocksing 50 from 27 balls.

Despite those knocks, Auckland still required 28 from the last two overs, and then 12 from the last five balls.

That's when spinners Nidamanuru and Nethula stepped up with the bat. Nidamanuru hit Iain McPeake for four, before taking a single. Nethula couldn't get the next delivery away, leaving seven required from the last two balls.

Nethula promptly deposited both the deliveries for four, sealing a memorable victory for Auckland.