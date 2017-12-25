Property Brokers Wanganui United was delivered a knockout blow on Saturday when old foe New Plymouth Marist United beat them by 34 runs at Pukekura Park.

The Wanganui side was attempting to qualify for back-to-back appearances at the Central Districts knockout tournament for the National Club Championships.

While a repeat of last year was certainly on the cards at various stages throughout the 50-over match, four ducks and one single digit batting stat ultimately denied Wanganui any chance of victory.

The Nag "N' Noggin-sponsored New Plymouth batsmen began with a hiss and a roar putting up a reasonable score before one fell to a Simon Badger catch from a Tom Lance ball.

Advertisement

The Wanganui bowlers then settled into their work finally restricting the homeside to 214 runs from the 50 allotted overs.

James Pennefather did the most damage for Wanganui taking 4 wickets for 28 runs from his 8 overs, while captain Lance chipped in with 2 scalps for 31 runs from 10 overs and Badger also claimed 2 for 51 off 10. Marty Pennefather and Ritesh Verma took the other 2 wickets.

Under the rules of the tournament teams were allowed to field 12 players, although only 11 are permitted to bat. Ryan Slight was included in the Wanganui bowling attack ending his 5 overs with no wickets for 19 runs and a maiden over.

Problems began for Wanganui from the outset in th second innings when opener Matthew Boswell fell to a catch for a duck. Fellow opener Lance went on to score 43 before he was run out.

The woes continued when Greg Smith went for a duck and Matthew Simes fell leg before for 4 runs.

Veteran Gerard Hobbs top scored for Wanganui with a fine 50, while Badger posted a respectable 30. Wanganui was bundled out for 180 runs not helped by ducks from Verma and James Pennefather.