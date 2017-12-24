Pakistan are missing some regular faces but still look ready to offer a strong challenge to New Zealand when their short-form tour starts early next month.

A knee injury has ruled tidy allrounder Imad Wasim out of the tour, while opener Ahmed Shehzad has been dumped.

But quality batsman Azhar Ali, one of only four Pakistani batsmen with a test triple century to his name, is back in the squad - after sitting out the ODIs against Sri Lanka - along with fellow seasoned campaigner Mohammed Hafeez, both currently playing in Pakistan's first-class competition.

Left arm fast bowlers Usman Khan (back stress fracture) and Junaid Khan (foot injury) are out, but lively Mohammad Amir – 55 wickets in 36 games at 27.4 apiece -- returns after being kept out of the ODIs against Sri Lanka in October.

''The team has been selected keeping in mind the conditions and the recent performances of some players in the domestic tournament,'' chief selector, and former batting star Inzamam-ul-Haq said.

Promising legspinning allrounder Shadab Khan, 19, playing for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League, is an interesting addition, while runs will be expected from the classy batsman Babar Azam, who is averaging a fine 58.6 in his 36 ODIs, with seven centuries, and fifties already.

Pakistan have had a good 2017 in the 50-over format, winning 12 of their 18 games, including the last nine, so they will arrive in confident mood.

Their last match against New Zealand was at Eden Park on January 31 last year, when they lost to the hosts by three wickets.

Overall, Pakistan have won 53 and lost 42 of their 98 ODI clashes with New Zealand.

Pakistan squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Aamer Yamin, Rumman Raees.

Schedule:

Jan 6: first ODI, Wellington

Jan 9: second ODI, Nelson

Jan 13: third ODI, Dunedin

Jan 16: fourth ODI, Hamilton

Jan 19: fifth ODI, Wellington

Jan 22: first T20, Wellington

Jan 25: second T20, Auckland

Jan 28: third T20, Mt Maunganui.