Canterbury Cricket boss Jeremy Curwin insists he has no regrets over the contentious decision to sign England allrounder Ben Stokes.

Stokes returned to Britain yesterday to rejoin his family for Christmas.

Stokes, Christchurch-born but long domiciled in England, played six limited-overs matches for Canterbury as he sought to give himself some matchplay and get away from the furore in the wake of his alleged assault in Bristol in September.

The signing of 26-year-old Stokes, who may still be facing a court appearance depending on Crown Prosecution Service advice to police in England, divided opinion in New Zealand.

Advertisement

That fell broadly into two camps: there was no legal reason why he could not play so it was fine, even innovative, to sign him; or it was morally wrong given the incident he was allegedly involved in.

But Englishman Curwin had only good words to say for Stokes and his stay in Christchurch, and made it clear, given the opportunity, he would take the same decision if the circumstances arose again.

"I'm very comfortable with the decision and the process we went through," Curwin said yesterday.

"There's still going to be people who don't agree with what we've done, but with what he's brought, we're happy.

"He got himself out of the bubble of the UK and the stress has suddenly disappeared a bit in an environment where he's a lot more relaxed, and he's missing his family.

"It's Christmas time, he's a long way from home and he's been through a lot, and he's missing his wife and two kids a huge amount and we're understanding of that."

In Stokes' absence, England have already lost the Ashes after just three of the five tests in Australia. Former England captain Michael Vaughan said last week he hoped Stokes would be feeling ordinary about his behaviour, having let England down.

That's far from the only reason England have been thumped, but it certainly didn't help their cause.

There's no question England with the quality allrounder are a better side than without him. He averages 35.72 with six hundreds in 39 tests, and 95 wickets and is equally effective in ODI cricket.

Curwin said Stokes' contribution to a young Canterbury side had been substantial.

Stokes scored 36 runs in three Ford Trophy innings, including being run out for a duck, and made 133 runs in three T20 innings. He took a total of three wickets.

"He had had a bit of time out of cricket and we knew he'd be rusty and we were more than happy with that, because the flip side is it's a very young team and he has brought a lot with his knowledge.

"He has been one of the boys, incredibly supportive and the players are very positive about what he's brought."

Curwin said the flight back to England has nothing to do with his legal situation and had no idea if the England and Wales cricket Board are planning moves involving Stokes.

The sole reason for the return trip was related to family, he reiterated.

Stokes stayed with his parents in Christchurch. His father, Gerard, is a former Kiwis league international.